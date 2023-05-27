Notification Settings

Singing sensation from Tipton to perform in the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent

By Isabelle Parkin

A singing-sensation from Tipton who wowed the judges in her Britain's Got Talent audition is set to take to the stage once again.

Amy Lou will take to the stage once more for the semi-finals of the competition. Image: ITV
Amy Lou, who works at Juicy Tubes Tanning Salon in the town, bought the audience to their feet following her rendition of Beyonce's smash-hit, Listen.

Having been 30-weeks pregnant at the time of her audition, she welcomed a healthy baby girl, called Aida, just hours before her performance was aired.

The singer earned four 'yes' votes from judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and Simon Cowell following her powerhouse performance and was advanced to the next stage of the competition on the ITV programme.

The 34-year-old will now sing in the semi-finals of the competition, competing for her chance to win a cash prize of £250,000 and the opportunity to perform in front of the royal family in the Royal Variety Performance.

She will take to the stage at the Eventim Apollo on Monday evening, where her performance will be broadcast live across the nation.

Britain's Got Talent is next on our screens for the final round of auditions on Saturday at 8pm on ITV1.

