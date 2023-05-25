Am Dram groups ready for next round of performances

Quarry Bank Musical Theatre Society prepares to present its next hit musical comedy, The Addams Family from June 6-10, at Brierley Hill Civic Hall

In the upside-down world of this world-famous, kooky family, which originally appeared as a comic strip in The New Yorker, sadness is happiness, pain is joy and death and suffering are the stuff dreams are made of.

However, the family must still deal with the everyday challenges all families face, despite their different approach to life.

Gomez and Morticia have lived by these unique values for hundreds of years, and so are rather concerned when their daughter, Wednesday, falls in love with Lucas, a sweet boy from a normal family and just about the poplar opposite of the Addams Family clan! Then when Wednesday invites his parents for dinner, the fun really starts!

I mean, what better subject material than that to write a musical about!

The songs from the show are suitably wonderful and weird and include When You’re An Addams, Where Did We Go Wrong? Live Before We Die, Tango de Amor and What If?

Can you hear the finger clicks in the distance? I can!

In this production, the cast includes Sarah Coussens as Morticia, Tom Robinson as Gomez, Isabella Cook as Wednesday, Alex Brettell as Lucas and Carl Cook as Uncle Fester. It promises to be an absolute hoot!

It is worth mentioning that there is also a BSL Interpreter supporting the performance on June 6, making theatre more accessible for everyone to enjoy.

Quarry Bank Musical Theatre Society is an award-winning group too, having recently won no less than six awards in the Birmingham & District Theatre Awards, including an Outstanding Achievement for a Full-Length Musical for their production of The Little Mermaid.

To purchase tickets for The Addams Family, visit seaty.co.uk/addamsfam or call 07742803221. If you are interested in joining the group, visit qbmts.org.uk

In complete contrast, but just as entertaining, you can catch Hall Green Little Theatre’s production of The Railway Children until May 27 at their own venue in Pemberly Road.

Based on the book by Edith Nesbitt and adapted for the stage by Dave Simpson, The Railway Children has become a firm favourite, most probably as a result of the 1970 film version which starred Jenny Agutter, Bernard Cribbins and William Mervyn.

Set in and around a country railway station at the turn of the twentieth century, the plight of the railway children grappling with their new environment is imaginatively brought to life for a modern audience, while losing nothing of the original sense of adventure and the final triumph of good over evil. For tickets, visit hglt.co.uk or call 0121 707 1874.

From May 31-June 3, Charlemont Amateur Dramatic Society will present One for the Road, a comedy by Willy Russell, at Gayton Road Community Centre in West Bromwich.

Dennis has hit 35 and, on his birthday, reaches breaking point. He plans his escape from his middle-class housing estate and humdrum existence, but will he really go? Pop along and find out!

Willy Russell, as I am sure you will know, can make audiences laugh out loud and then shed a tear, all within the same scene and that is why his best works including Blood Brothers and Educating Rita are so popular. It’s a rare talent, but one he excels at.

This may be a lesser-known work, but it will be just as entertaining.

For tickets, visit ticketsource.co.uk/cads-theatre or call 07933129038.

There is just time to see Men of the World, by John Godber, which is presented by The Lichfield Players Dramatic Society at the Lichfield Garrick Theatre. It ends on May 27, but there are two performances that day, so still plenty of opportunity.

Three northern coach drivers are preparing for a mystery trip to Scarborough, and pass their time remembering more exciting trips they have been on in the past.

The three actors involved take it in turns to play a variety of colourful characters they have encountered during their travels. Although obviously a comedy, there are poignant, touching moments in this bitter-sweet tale too.

For tickets, visit lichfieldplayers.co.uk or call 01543 412121.

Over in the Shropshire area, there is also plenty to choose from.

Get Your Wiggle on youth theatre will be presenting My Son Pinocchio Junior at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury from May 29-30.

This Disney classic tale includes some of the best loved songs from your childhood including When You Wish Upon a Star, I’ve Got No Strings and Just Because It’s Magic.

It promises to be an absolute delight.

For tickets, visit theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 281281.

For more inform on Get Your Wiggle on, visit gywo.co.uk or the group’s Facebook page.

Agatha Christie fans are in for a treat from May 31-June 3, as Abbey Foregate Drama Group from Shrewsbury present And Then There Were None at St. Nicholas Hall in the town.

Seven guests, and three staff are gathered at a manor house on an isolated island by an unknown host, When begin to be killed off one-by-one, they must work together to determine who the killer is before it is too late.

It is dark, mysterious, and very thought-provoking. For tickets, email info@abbeydrama.com or call 01743 247450.

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company is celebrating their centenary this year, with a show at Theatre Severn entitled 100 Years of Musical Theatre Favourites.

This show does exactly what is says; entertains with a host of musical theatre tunes from Blood Brothers, Oliver, Billy Elliott, Les Misérables, Fiddler on the Roof and My Fair Lady to name but a few.

For tickets, visit theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 281281.

That’s all for this week. Remember to send me details of your forthcoming shows and events, together with a good quality colour photo to a.norton@expressandstar.co.uk. Or you can call me on 01902 319662 and follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.