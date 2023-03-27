Nigel thrilled that Toast is coming to his home city

Nigel Slater is thrilled that a play about him is being staged in his home city

The 66-year-old Wulfrunian – a top food writer and cook – has sent a message to city amateur dramatic group Studio 61 ahead of its production of Nigel Slater's Toast.

"I was thrilled to hear about the upcoming production of Toast. Thank you for your kind offer of tickets, I only wish I could come and see it, but sadly I can’t get away at the moment.

"I hope the cast and crew have fun with it. The audiences have been very appreciative, and the response to the productions has been a delight. I am sure everyone will enjoy themselves," he says in the message sent to producer Richard Corser who lives in Sedgley.

"It means a great deal to see the play finally on its home territory. I was surprised that it wasn’t there originally, as it feels like the right play in the right place.

"I wish you all a very successful time with Toast. I am just getting the updated memoir off to the publishers for publication in the autumn, in time for the book’s 20th anniversary.

"Again, my apologies for being unable to be present, but maybe on another occasion.

"Please send my best wishes to everyone," says Nigel.

Sedgley actor Zak Wadley is playing the celebrity in the production at Newhampton Arts Centre in Dunkley Street from March 28 to 30 with performances starting at 7.30pm.

The play by Henry Filloux-Bennett is an adaptation of 66-year-old Nigel’s autobiography Toast about his experience of growing up in Wolverhampton.

Nigel was a pupil at Woodfield Avenue School in Penn and gained a catering qualification at Worcester Technical College in 1976.