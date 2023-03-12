Find out what local attraction has been voted top free destination in England

RAF Museum: Cosford. Pic: Bob Greaves Photography

Researchers at Go Outdoors have taken a closer look at attractions with free family activities and compiled a list of destinations across the UK that are the most highly-rated on Tripadvisor.

The RAF Museum Cosford has taken first place in England, with an impressive 81 per cent 'excellent' reviews on the site.

Celebrating it's 43rd year this May, the museum placed sixth in the UK from its ratings.

St Kilda, nestled in the Hebrides on the west coast of Scotland, took first place with 93 per cent excellent reviews, followed by Staffa National Nature Reserve and Goatfell on the Isle of Arran.

The top five in the UK all came from Scotland.

The RAF Museum Cosford is a free museum dedicated to the history of aviation and contains a huge collection of engines, aircraft, and missles.

Many of the aircraft are incredibly rare, housing the last remaining Boulton Paul Defiant in the world, and one of only two surviving Vickers Wellingtons.