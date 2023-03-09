Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies give special send off for Blind Dave as he begins next charity challenge

By Daniel WaltonSandwellEntertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

Blind Dave was given an amazing farewell for his latest charity ride – with the Baggie's head coach and the skipper both seeing him off.

black Country icon, Blind Dave (second from left), with Baggies head coach Carlos Corberan, and fellow riders.
black Country icon, Blind Dave (second from left), with Baggies head coach Carlos Corberan, and fellow riders.

West Midlands legend Dave Heeley, locally known as 'Blind Dave', visited the club grounds on Wednesday to begin his trip to Yorkshire, where he will then cycle 140 miles back to the Black Country.

West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan and baggies skipper Dara O'Shea were on hand to see Mr Heeley off on his journey, where he hopes he will be back in time for the kick-off against the Terriers on Saturday.

As thank you for his support "Blind Dave, who recently received a full right knee replacement, presented Carlos with a custom-made Sycamore desk organiser he carved himself.

Mr Corbean said: "The organiser is perfect and I am so grateful that Dave has made this special gift for me.

"It is incredible to me that Dave is completing this ride so soon after undergoing serious surgery, but having learned everything that he has achieved, it should not be a surprise."

Blind Dave will travel from Yorkshire to Albion's The Hawthorns, a distance of over 140 miles, with 32 other charity cyclists to raise funds for The Albion Foundation.

Mr Corberan added: "He is an example to us all and it has been a pleasure to begin to get to know him. It is a relationship I hope can grow in the years to come. I am amazed by him and his achievements.

"I look forward to welcoming all of the cyclists safely back to The Hawthorns on Saturday."

The Albion Foundation uses the power of football to help deliver excellence in well-being and help promote behaviour change and active lifestyles.

Those looking to support Blind Dave and the 32 other riders completing the 140-mile trip can find the donation page here.

Entertainment
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News