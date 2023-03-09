Baggies give special send off for Blind Dave as he begins next charity challenge

black Country icon, Blind Dave (second from left), with Baggies head coach Carlos Corberan, and fellow riders.

West Midlands legend Dave Heeley, locally known as 'Blind Dave', visited the club grounds on Wednesday to begin his trip to Yorkshire, where he will then cycle 140 miles back to the Black Country.

West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan and baggies skipper Dara O'Shea were on hand to see Mr Heeley off on his journey, where he hopes he will be back in time for the kick-off against the Terriers on Saturday.

As thank you for his support "Blind Dave, who recently received a full right knee replacement, presented Carlos with a custom-made Sycamore desk organiser he carved himself.

Mr Corbean said: "The organiser is perfect and I am so grateful that Dave has made this special gift for me.

"It is incredible to me that Dave is completing this ride so soon after undergoing serious surgery, but having learned everything that he has achieved, it should not be a surprise."

Blind Dave will travel from Yorkshire to Albion's The Hawthorns, a distance of over 140 miles, with 32 other charity cyclists to raise funds for The Albion Foundation.

Mr Corberan added: "He is an example to us all and it has been a pleasure to begin to get to know him. It is a relationship I hope can grow in the years to come. I am amazed by him and his achievements.

"I look forward to welcoming all of the cyclists safely back to The Hawthorns on Saturday."

The Albion Foundation uses the power of football to help deliver excellence in well-being and help promote behaviour change and active lifestyles.