Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Red Arrows confirmed for this year's RAF Cosford Air Show

By Megan HoweEntertainmentPublished: Comments

A major aircraft headliner has been announced for this year's Cosford Air Show.

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 12/06/22.RAF Cosford Air Show..The Red Arrows...
LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 12/06/22.RAF Cosford Air Show..The Red Arrows...

The Red Arrows – officially known as the Royal Air Force's Aerobatic Team – will be flying in to this year's show which will take place on Sunday, June 11.

Delighting audiences with their synchronised displays, the team will be looping and swooping over Shropshire skies this Summer – and tickets are on sale now to see them in action.

With more than 51,000 people attending the 2022 event, organisers have promised even more excitement in the air and on the ground for 2023.

Alongside The Red Arrows, the ASK21 Glider, military Patrouille Suisse, Mustang, Spitfire and B-17 will be making an appearance.

The main theme for the air show this year will be 'Innovation, Aviation and Next Generation'.

It will mark the 80th anniversary of the famous Dambusters Raid and the 75th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift.

Marilyn Summers, the air show’s commercial director said: ‘We want to make sure that the Cosford Air Show remains a fun and affordable day out for everyone.

"The price of a lot of things are going up right now and we wanted to make sure that, for the average family, the Cosford Air Show wasn’t one of them."

Tickets for the Cosford Air Show are on sale now and can be purchased at CosfordAirShow.co.uk.

Entertainment
Attractions
Albrighton and Cosford
Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News