Red Arrows confirmed for this year's RAF Cosford Air Show

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 12/06/22.RAF Cosford Air Show..The Red Arrows...

The Red Arrows – officially known as the Royal Air Force's Aerobatic Team – will be flying in to this year's show which will take place on Sunday, June 11.

Delighting audiences with their synchronised displays, the team will be looping and swooping over Shropshire skies this Summer – and tickets are on sale now to see them in action.

How about another display announcement? Yes? Are you up for that?



How about the @rafredarrows then.



Tickets available at https://t.co/IlkKIRK4VE. pic.twitter.com/c2UMsvWv2y — RAF Cosford Air Show (@cosfordairshow) February 25, 2023

With more than 51,000 people attending the 2022 event, organisers have promised even more excitement in the air and on the ground for 2023.

Alongside The Red Arrows, the ASK21 Glider, military Patrouille Suisse, Mustang, Spitfire and B-17 will be making an appearance.

The main theme for the air show this year will be 'Innovation, Aviation and Next Generation'.

It will mark the 80th anniversary of the famous Dambusters Raid and the 75th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift.

Marilyn Summers, the air show’s commercial director said: ‘We want to make sure that the Cosford Air Show remains a fun and affordable day out for everyone.

"The price of a lot of things are going up right now and we wanted to make sure that, for the average family, the Cosford Air Show wasn’t one of them."