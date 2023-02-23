The Guitar Show gets ready to rock in Birmingham

Peter Hook

The two-day event runs on Saturday and Sunday at Cranmore Park, Solihull.

Among the highlights on the live stage will be Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook and Peredur “Perry” ap Gwynedd of Pendulum. Ryan Roxie, whose CV includes Alice Cooper and Slash’s Snakepit, also returns for his second visit while Thunder’s Luke Morley is set to appear for a Rig Rundown.

With separate electric and acoustic guitar spaces, the exhibition halls promise to be busier than ever, featuring the likes of Marshall, Orange, PRS, Patrick Eggle, Ashdown, Takamine, Vox, Sheeran by Lowden, Faith Guitars, Yamaha, Line6, Chapman Guitars, L’Arrivee Guitars, Eventide, Focusrite/Novation, Godin, Dunlop, D’Addario, Danelectro, Monty’s Guitars, Rotosound, Bare Knuckle and more.

In addition Fairdeal Music and Absolute Music will be offering visitors the chance to get their hands on some special show deals throughout the weekend.

For the first time at the show, West Midlands rock charity Metal For Good will be in attendance too. Having been awarded charitable status at the end of 2022, the organisation aims to use rock and metal as a force for good. They provide funding to incredible community groups that use music for positive social change and support groups which use music to improve wellbeing, address inequalities, and help young people to thrive.