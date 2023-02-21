Queuing customers disappointed as new Prime drink flavour not in stock at Sainsbury's stores

Prime Drinks. Photo: Sunil Midda

It was anticipated on social media that Sainsbury's stores across the country would be putting out stock of the new 'KSI Orange & Mango' flavour, which is said to be an UK exclusive, and is the latest release of the line of drinks that has caused a storm up and down the country.

However, stores in and around the Black Country and wider West Midlands region did not put out any stock this morning, with lines of people queuing this morning left disappointed.

A large amount of Sainsbury's supermarkets across the country did put out the stock of the new drink, with many flocking to the stores to pick up the new bottle, but many were left disappointed in the Black Country.

UK Exclusive KSI Orange and Mango flavour is popping up in stores across the UK

One teenager queued up outside the St Mark's Wolverhampton Sainsbury's supermarket at 7am this morning but was left disappointed once he found out that the store did not have the bottles in their stock.

He said: "I queued at 7am this morning but there was none this morning. I was told by staff that they didn't get delivered, and that they will probably be coming either tomorrow or Thursday.

"It is annoying."

A Twitter account called 'Prime Tracker UK' has been keeping people updated on stock levels across the UK with their bespoke phone app.