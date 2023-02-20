Black Country dog lovers urged to support local pooches at Crufts

Demelza was one of many dogs showing support for Ukraine during Crufts. Photo: Jason Skarratt/ Flick.digital

The world’s most prestigious dog show returns on March 9 at the NEC where over 24,000 dogs will be vying for awards.

Pedigree dogs from all over the globe will compete across four days to be awarded the coveted Best in Show prize, the UK’s top crossbreeds will vie for the judge’s attention to be named Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year

A Crufts spokesman said: "Will a dog from the Black Country win Best in Show? The crowds will find out which four-legged hero has been voted the winner of The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award; and dogs from around the world will battle it out in agility, flyball and obedience competitions.

"The number of breeds competing continues to grow, adding to the diversity of the event. This year, Bavarian Mountain Hounds will be shown in their own classes for the first time, where six dogs are entered.

"Visitors can also meet more than 200 different breeds at the Discover Dogs booths and learn more about what makes each of these dogs unique, while Kennel Club Breed Rescue organisations will also be available to educate visitors on their work in rehoming and helping every dog find their forever home."

The 25 acres and five halls of the NEC are packed with over 350 stalls to meet any owner's doggy shopping needs and treat your furry friend, and stands will represent both the large and lesser-known organisations and charities working with dogs. Specialist displays from Medical Detection Dogs and the West Midlands Police Dogs will also be taking place in the arena throughout the four days.