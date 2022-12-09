Another Birmingham show added to Peter Kay tour after 'unbelievable' reaction

Peter Kay

He will now also be performing on Friday, October 6 next year.

Tickets go on sale on Sunday, December 11 at 10am.

A string of Birmingham dates were announced last month with his first visit to the Utilita Arena on December 17.

The 49-year-old comic from Bolton has returned to live comedy after a 12-year break.

The extra dates have been announced after he described the reaction to his return as "unbelievable".

In 2020 he set a Guinness World Record for the biggest selling stand-up tour of all time by performing for 12 million people.