Another Birmingham show added to Peter Kay tour after 'unbelievable' reaction

By John CorserBirminghamEntertainmentPublished:

Comedian Peter Kay has added another date at Utilita Arena, Birmingham, to his tour.

He will now also be performing on Friday, October 6 next year.

Tickets go on sale on Sunday, December 11 at 10am.

A string of Birmingham dates were announced last month with his first visit to the Utilita Arena on December 17.

The 49-year-old comic from Bolton has returned to live comedy after a 12-year break.

The extra dates have been announced after he described the reaction to his return as "unbelievable".

In 2020 he set a Guinness World Record for the biggest selling stand-up tour of all time by performing for 12 million people.

The comedian cancelled his last tour in December 2017, citing "unforeseen family circumstances".

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

