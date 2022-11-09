Iconic Flying Scotsman train passes through region

The Flying Scotsman arriving at Stafford Railway Station. Photo: Ian Knight instagram: @Zort70

Flying Scotsman, the first locomotive to officially reach 100mph in 1934, passed through the area whilst it was on its way heading from Dorset to Greater Manchester on Tuesday.

The steam engine has been at the Swanage Railway for the past few weeks for the first event celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The Flying Scotsman arriving at Stafford Railway Station. Photo: Ian Knight instagram: @Zort70

Flying Scotsman left Dorset on Tuesday morning as it headed to the East Lancashire Railway at Bury, Greater Manchester, where the company contracted to maintaining the National Railway Museum-owned loco is based.

The train travelled from Birmingham through to Stafford, making stops at Birmingham New Street, Hamstead, Tame Bridge Parkway, Bescot Stadium, Penkridge, and Stafford before continuing its journey up North.

The National Railway Museum has organised a range of trips and events next year to celebrate 100 years since the world-famous locomotive was built.

This includes a trip from London to Chester in June 2023, during which it is expected to pass through Staffordshire again.

Ian Knight, a Staffordshire based photographer, captured the moment the iconic train entered Stafford Railway Station.

The Flying Scotsman arriving at Stafford Railway Station. Photo: Ian Knight instagram: @Zort70

Speaking about the moment, he said: "When a famous locomotive like the Flying Scotsman is in the local area it is something I want to help capture the moment of with photography.

"I love the sounds and the physical presence of steam trains so it is always thrilling to go and see them when they are local. I also visit our local heritage railways when I can to soak up the atmosphere of these engineering marvels.

"There were quite a few people there for a Tuesday afternoon. While the train waited on a scheduled stop a few people were allowed to go into the drivers cab and have a brief look at the controls.

"I was told that the Flying Scotsman would be in Stafford about 20 minutes before it arrived, luckily I had a chance to jump in the car and get to the station in time.

"I have looked on various websites and social media and it looks like this journey of the Flying Scotsman from Dorset up to Bury had a lot of people out and about at stations and all along the route trying to see it.