Holidays are coming as iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck tour teased for return

The Christmas cups have arrived at coffee shops across the country, the Christmas ads are now appearing, and now to complete the festive cheer, Coca Cola have teased that their truck tour could be returning again this year.

The iconic Coca-Cola Christmas truck made its way to Wolverhampton last year, where hundreds of people visited at Market Square, taking photos with the famous red vehicle and receiving a free beverage too.

No location of stops have been announced for the 2022 tour yet, but on their Twitter page, they have teased that details will be released soon.

On Twitter Coca Cola said: "Christmas is coming but is the truck tour? You will have to watch this space." Along with a wink-emoji.