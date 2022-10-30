Walsall family create spooky Halloween maze at their home

A family from Walsall has created a scare maze for Halloween.

The Palmers, who live in Pleck, took five weeks to build and decorate the maze, which was manned by their friends to make it even more terrifying.

Terrie Palmer estimates around 20 people a night have entered the maze since it opened on October 1, but over the Halloween weekend this spiked to 40.

The display, which was worked on by Terrie, David and their daughter Amber, featured plenty of spooky props including skeletons, scarecrows and inflatables set in a pitch-black maze.

All money raised from the family's efforts, which has exceeded £500, will be donated to Birmingham Dogs Home.

Terrie, 46, said: "We have had so many people come down, on average we have had 20 people a night.

"People who came were asked to donated however much they can in a bucket outside.

"I decorate every year anyway for Halloween and a few friends said 'I don’t know why you don’t do it for charity', that's how this all started."

Those who paid a visit to the maze have left rave reviews, with Paula Flanagan saying: "The effort these guys put in is brilliant, haven’t laughed so much in ages."

Birmingham Dogs Home, which will receive all the money raised, is close to the family's hearts, having been the home they got their Great Pyrenees Phoenix from.

Terrie said: "They paired us with him and I will be forever grateful for that, he is my big baby, I feel like I owe them a lot."

And seven-year-old Amber had a blast helping her parents to decorate the maze.

She said: "I have been so excited with it and happy, I loved how I helped to design it."

The maze is closed for business this year, but the family intend on keeping it going next year.