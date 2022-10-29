Oktoberfest is on the way to Walsall with fun, songs and beer

Getting ready for Oktoberfest, committee member Arthur Roberts, at Pelsall Community Centre, Pelsall

The event will feature plenty of fun, songs and the occasional beer in true Oktoberfest style.

The Bavarian Oompah Show has been described as 'visually stunning' by organisers and will feature traditional Bavarian entertainment including Ein Prosit with audiences swaying in their seats or benches.

A local comedy duo and band will host the evening, ensuring plenty of laughs to keep those in attendance entertained.

The event will take place at Pelsall Community Centre on November 4, starting a 8:15pm.

Arthur Roberts, committee member at the centre, said: "It is something to brighten up the autumn evening.

"It will be similar to Oktoberfest fest in Germany, with a comedic couple leading it.

"We hold events to help us improve our building as we need to develop it, this week we had our dance floor stripped and varnished, but that cost us £6,000.

"We put on different types of shows monthly to develop the centre, there's something for everybody."

"The Boys" encourage those in attendance to dance atop benches or tables during their anything goes show.