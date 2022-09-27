Peaky Blinders returns: How to get tickets to the unique dance performance at the Hippodrome

Rambert Dance Company performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony.

Britain’s oldest dance company, Rambert, will be performing Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, which has been written and adapted for the stage instead of the screen – it will even include exclusive plot and character insights.

Tonight's premiere will feature the dance company on stage playing out Tommy and Grace's love story, while a live band plays specially commissioned music and iconic Peaky tracks.

Creator Steven Knight has previously worked with Rambert dance company for an episode that featured dancers performing a sequence from Swan Lake.

The one-of-a-kind production will open at Birmingham Hippodrome tonight followed by a London premiere at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre before embarking on a UK tour in 2023.

What it's about

The theatre has hinted that the performance, an all-dancing rendition, will be delving into the back story of Tommy Shelby and the Peaky Blinders after having been adapted for the stage by Steven Knight.

They said: "Opening in the trenches of Flanders, a personal story unfolds in post-war industrial Birmingham as the Shelby family navigate the decisions that determine their fate and Tommy is intoxicated by mysterious newcomer, Grace."

Expect 'dazzling, athletic dance' and the trademark soundtrack played by a live band on stage.

When it's on

The show will premiere at the Hippodrome tonight, September 27, and will run every evening until October 2.

How to buy tickets

Tickets are still on sale for tonight's premiere as well as all other dates, with separate tickets for the tour.

Tickets for the Hippodrome production can be bought here. Prices range from £30 – 70 depending on seat position and date.

For the London tour, May 23 until May 27, 2023, tickets can be found here. Prices are ranging from £25 - 70.