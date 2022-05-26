Am-Dram: Shrek, Grease and Murder Afoot

Shrek will be performed by Quarry Bank Musical Theatre Society

Back in 2020, these performers were due to present the musical version of Shrek, having been one of the very lucky am-dram groups across the area who gained the rights to the show when it became available for amateur licensing.

They could never have anticipated a two-year delay, but at last, they are now able to perform the show.

Spokesperson for the group, Sarah Coussens, who incidentally is also playing the role of Princess Fiona in the show, said: “We are so pleased that we get to perform the local premiere of this show. We have always been very determined to take on some of the larger, more technically advanced shows in recent years, and this was the perfect next adventure for us as a society.”

Sarah continued: “We have also taken time to re-group. We have a new committee, and we have re-branded with a new look and logos for both our adult and youth societies. We are looking forward to the future!”

In addition to Sarah playing Fiona, the group’s chairman, Carl Cook, takes on the role of Shrek, with Luey Pearce as Donkey and Alanna Boden as Dragon.

Join in with favourite tunes from the show including Freak Flag, Big, Bright, Beautiful World, Donkey Pot Pie and The Story of My Life. It’s a riot from start to finish!

Shrek runs from June 4-11 at Brierley Hill Civic Hall, at 7.15pm evenings and 2.15pm on Saturday matinee, and 1.15pm on Sunday matinee at 1.15pm. For tickets, visit www.seaty.co.uk/qbmts-shrek

Looking forward to the Queen’s Jubilee next weekend? All over the West Midlands and Shropshire groups are getting together to celebrate and Wolverhampton Youth Theatre is no exception.

For something with a difference, this group is presenting a street party with a special performance element in Church Walk, Penn Fields.

Director, Jane Ward MBE is a resident of Church Walk and has written a play called Coronation Chicken, which depicts the events that take place at a fictional street party.

Following numerous visits to the Wolverhampton Archives, Jane managed to research details of the street’s residents in 1953 when the coronation took place, and after speaking to the longest-standing local residents, she pieced together characters and events from the time.

“Was there a real street party in 1953? We will never really know, as there are no residents left in Church Walk to confirm it, but it would be nice to think the community did come together in the same way we will celebrate the Platinum Jubilee,” Jane said.

Wolverhampton Youth Theatre caters for performers aged 8-14 years old and after such a long time being unable to perform live theatre, this will be a particularly joyful event for the group.

The performance takes place at 12.30pm and there will be tables along the road for a sit-down picnic meal for almost two-hundred people.

For more information, contact Jane Ward at twwajane@aol.com

In Staffordshire, The Stone Revellers are presenting a slapstick comedy, Murder Afoot, from June 10-13 at St. Michael’s Hall in Stone.

This outrageous comedy whodunnit is guaranteed to keep audiences laughing out loud this summer.

The action takes place in a stately home somewhere in 1930’s England. When its wealthy owner, Titus, is murdered, Inspector Bullock of the Yard is sent for.

There are many suspects: the son, Malcolm; his sister Penny; her fiancé Thomas; the maid, Livia; the housekeeper, Miss Grimlish, and the mysterious new chauffeur, Dick Drake.

Then when a man staggers in, bound, and gagged, and says that he too is Inspector Bullock, there is quite some explaining to do!

Madcap am dram comedy with a fish and chip supper thrown in for the ticket price. Who could ask for more?

Visit www.stonerevellers.org.uk to book.

At Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, there is a production of the ever-popular musical Grease from June 1-4, presented by Get Your Wiggle On theatre group.

Grease is the original high-school musical, featuring the unforgettable hit songs from the 1978 movie of the same name. Sing and dance along to You’re the One That You Want, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Sandy, There Are Worse Things I Could Do, Greased Lightnin’ and of course the title song.

It is American musical comedy at its best, but there is an age guidance of 12-years-old plus, so do not take the very young ones, as it is quite cheeky in parts!

For tickets, visit theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 281281.

Well, that’s all for this week. Email me with all your news at alison.norton@expressandstar.co.uk, call me on 01902 319662, follow me on Twitter @AlisonNorton or friend me on Facebook. Remember to include superior quality colour photos to accompany your details too.