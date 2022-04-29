Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Popular Under 5s day returns with special visit from PAW Patrol characters

By Nathan RoweDudleyEntertainmentPublished:

Children will get the chance to meet PAW Patrol characters Marshall and Skye will be the stars of this year’s perennially Under 5s day at Himley this summer.

Paw Patrol
Paw Patrol

The two will feature in Story Time sessions, led by a narrator, at intervals throughout the day.

The popular event will take place on June 24 starting at 10am and is specifically designed for children aged under five, with the entertainment running for five hours.

There is also something for babies and toddlers throughout the day and everyone can enjoy the seaside with the return of Himley’s Beach.

Activities include a small petting zoo, the Air Ambulance helipod, Punch & Judy shows, pony rides, Lego for younger children, giant tortoises, a kiddie’s funfair and much more.

Kevin O’Keefe, Dudley Council’s chief executive, said: "We are delighted that we can bring this popular event back to Himley this year after a two-year absence.

"Through our Child Friendly Dudley agenda, we have the highest ambitions for our children and young people.

"We believe every child has the right to grow up in an environment where they feel safe to play, learn and grow and the Under 5s Day is a great family event.

"There’s a great variety of activities available which have been specially selected to suit children under the age of five.

"Tickets are available to book online now and we look forward to welcoming families back to Himley park this summer.

"As well as entertainment there will be a host of stalls and refreshment vendors plus much more."

Tickets are available online from underfivesday.seetickets.com

Entertainment
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News