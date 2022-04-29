Popular Under 5s day returns with special visit from PAW Patrol characters

Paw Patrol

The two will feature in Story Time sessions, led by a narrator, at intervals throughout the day.

The popular event will take place on June 24 starting at 10am and is specifically designed for children aged under five, with the entertainment running for five hours.

There is also something for babies and toddlers throughout the day and everyone can enjoy the seaside with the return of Himley’s Beach.

Activities include a small petting zoo, the Air Ambulance helipod, Punch & Judy shows, pony rides, Lego for younger children, giant tortoises, a kiddie’s funfair and much more.

Kevin O’Keefe, Dudley Council’s chief executive, said: "We are delighted that we can bring this popular event back to Himley this year after a two-year absence.

"Through our Child Friendly Dudley agenda, we have the highest ambitions for our children and young people.

"We believe every child has the right to grow up in an environment where they feel safe to play, learn and grow and the Under 5s Day is a great family event.

"There’s a great variety of activities available which have been specially selected to suit children under the age of five.

"Tickets are available to book online now and we look forward to welcoming families back to Himley park this summer.

"As well as entertainment there will be a host of stalls and refreshment vendors plus much more."