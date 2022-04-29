More than half of tickets to show already sold

Scarlett Johnson appeared as Juliet in the 2005 production of Romeo and Juliet at Stafford Castle

The production of Romeo and Juliet at Stafford Castle has seen more than 5,000 tickets sold ahead of the two-week run from June 24 to July 9.

The figure represents a record number at this stage of the calendar and means almost half the 11,000 capacity has already been snapped up for the 30th anniversary Shakespeare production.

Several shows have sold out already and there are waiting lists for afternoon performances, with many schools keen to attend as the classic love story is currently on the GCSE syllabus.

The production will star Madeleine Leslay (from BBC’s The Archers) as Juliet and Tom Lane as Romeo, backed by a strong supporting cast led by Gill Jordan (best known for her comic creation Doreen Tipton) as the nurse.

Work has now begun on building the set and stage, which has been specially designed to make use of the stunning backdrop of the castle.

A new seating layout has also been introduced, with two grandstands separated into Montagues and Capulets, which will give improved sightlines on previous shows and bring the audience closer to the actors.

Production Manager Richard Goodman said: "It’s a really ingenious stage and a fantastic use of space.

"There will be lots of things happening that we’ve never done and the design aspect has really gone into overdrive this year.

"It’s the 30th anniversary production and everyone is determined to make it very special and memorable to mark the occasion.

"We’re working on the set at our workshop on the Tollgate Industrial Park and looking forward to getting it up to the castle."

Director Tim Ford said: "We’ve spoken a lot about the tremendous cast, but behind the scenes there’s a brilliant creative team as well, working on the lighting, sound and effects.

"It’s going to be a visual treat and we can’t wait for the opening night.’

"To have sold 5,000 tickets at this stage is unheard of and just shows the appetite in the area for a high-quality production.

"It’s a really exciting and positive response and shows how much people have missed the Shakespeare plays - there’s a great buzz around the town for its return this year."