Martin Kemp takes a trip back to the 80s in Stourbridge

By Eleanor Lawson

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp was a hit at a music venue in the Black Country when he took fans on a trip back to the 80s.

Martin Kemp.

Kemp took to the decks to bring his Back to the 80s DJ set to The River Rooms in Stourbridge where he was greeted by a packed room of fans on Easter Sunday.

The audience danced to 80s anthems from the likes of Duran Duran, Chaka Khan, George Michael, Michael Jackson, and of course, Spandau Ballet.

Kate Palmer from Stourbridge, who attended the event on Sunday night, said: "It was a really fantastic set, probably the best night I've had in The River Rooms for a long time.

"He played Gold by Spandau Ballet at the end - the atmosphere was fantastic."

Martin Kemp at The River Rooms in Stourbridge. Photo: Jason Sheldon

Stephanie Markham, a civil servant from Wombourne, added: "It was a brilliant night. He surpassed my expectations. He rocked the place.

"He played lots of 80's hits such as Ride on Time by Black Box and The Only Way Is Up by Yazz.

"He was so friendly. He shook people's hands. Came to the front of the stage waving his arms getting everyone hyped with the music."

The Spandau bass player, who also starred in EastEnders, has previously performed the DJ set to crowds at The Hangar in Wolverhampton, the Robin 2 in Bilston, and The Mill in Digbeth.

Jay Ellis, director of The River Rooms, added: "It was absolutely brilliant, Martin was amazing with the crowd."

