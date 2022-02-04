Russian State Ballet dancing into Wolverhampton with iconic productions

The Russian State Ballet will present Romeo and Juliet

The Russian State Ballet will present its iconic productions of Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet, and The Nutcracker from February 28 to March 2.

Led by artistic director Sergei Bobrov and music director Anatoly Tchepurnoi, the company has built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and depth.

Swan Lake

Mr Bobrov said: “I am delighted to return to the UK this year. The response of audiences wherever the company performs is overwhelming. We can’t wait to be back on stage again in front of UK audiences once again.”

Since its first Christmas season at St David’s Hall in Cardiff in 2002, the company has completed 18 UK tours and has had success in Italy, Spain, Slovakia, Japan, Turkey, Bulgaria, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Singapore.

The Nutcracker

More than 100 opera and ballet productions have been created for the theatre over the past 40 years with many receiving high critical and public acclaim.