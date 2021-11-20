Kevin the Carrot is king of the Christmas TV adverts

Aldi's Kevin the Carrot is a popular Christmas campaign

As rivals spend millions on elaborate Christmas advertising campaigns, it is an animated vegetable that continues to rule the roost.

An Express & Star poll on the best Christmas TV ads saw more than half the votes go to Aldi and its take on Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

It topped a list of 10 of the most seen festive adverts, with 56 per cent of the vote on expressandstar.com.

The rest were left trailing in its wake, with Tesco the next popular with 10 per cent and the high profile John Lewis offering trailing in third with nine per cent.

Aldi’s main rival Lidl, which this year has a science fiction feel to its family Christmas advert, is also way behind on nine per cent.

The rest are also-rans, with Sainsbury’s advert highlighting ‘modern Britain’ bottom with just one per cent of the vote.

The release of Christmas adverts matter to retailers as the bulk of their revenue can come in the three months up to the end of December.

Kevin the Carrot was introduced to the public back in 2016 and he proved so popular that the store has stuck with him.

This year’s offering is a humorous take on the traditional tale, with Marcus Rashford voicing ‘Marcus Radishford’ and the main character being renamed ‘Ebanana Scrooge’.

The supermarket has created a nice sideline in soft toys too, with stores in the West Midlands selling characters from next Thursday at 8am.