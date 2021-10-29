Disney on Ice creates a warm glow at Resorts World Arena

Skater perform 'Under the Sea', from The Little Mermaid Moana meets the demigod, Maui Tangled was recreated on the ice 'Be Our Guest', from Beauty and the Beast, had some of the best choreography Sven and Christoph, from Frozen There were plenty of cheers when Olaf appeared Disney on Ice's end-of-show finale

You could sense it in the air. There seemed to be even more cheering and clapping than usual – and many of the children, and parents, had gone all out with their Disney-themed outfits, wands and merchandise.

I popped along to Resorts World Arena, in Birmingham, on Thursday afternoon with my wife, Kelly, and seven-year-old daughter, Annabelle.

We had been once before, when the show had been held at the NIA in Birmingham. That was a while ago and although we had an idea of what to expect, my wife and daughter both agreed this new version was even better.

It all kicked off with The Little Mermaid and there were plenty of screams when Flounder and Sebastian took to the ice – and plenty of boos for Queen Ursula too. The costumes were superb.

It's still amazing to see children singing and clapping along to the songs I grew up with. Disney productions are pretty timeless.

Next up was the tale of Moana and her quest to find The Heart of Te Fiti. It also introduced one of my own favourite, modern-day Disney characters, the demigod Maui. Who doesn't love a show-off voiced by The Rock?

The film itself is also really well put together and, on the ice, the plot was brilliantly recreated. It even made my wife cry!

One of Annabelle's favourites, Tangled, was next, as Rapunzel, Flynn Rider – another modern-day Disney great – and even Maximus the horse were all introduced.

And hats off to the skaters who performed as a horse in the ice – and later, as Sven the reindeer when the Frozen tale was told – because that can't be easy.

A short interlude followed, which gave us a chance to top up Annabelle's ridiculous array of sweet treats, before the action returned with Beauty and the Beast. Yet another timeless Disney classic only this time, for me, it was Gaston who stole show – although the song 'Be Our Guest' was wonderfully choreographed.

And then, it was the big one. It's almost like Disney created Frozen knowing it would translate so well on to the ice as part of their nationwide tour. It's the perfect match.

All the characters were greeted with huge applause and cheers, firstly Sven and Christoph, and later Ana and Elsa. But the biggest roar came when Olaf the snowman was unveiled.

'Love is an Open Door', 'In Summer', 'Let is Go' – all the much-loved songs were belted out as the youngsters joined in, and all the skaters were given a rapturous applause at the end as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald rejoined all the cast for the end-of-show finale. A great way to end the afternoon's entertainment.