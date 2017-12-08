Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick to bring first ever stage show to Birmingham

Welcome to My World is a deeply immersive experience, which will transport Noel and the audience into a virtual theatre thanks to the very latest in creative technology, allowing him to illustrate some of his remarkable techniques in front of your very eyes.

He will showcase his bionic inventions first hand, as well as talking about his life and career.

Noel said: "Come with me on my journey from a field in Ireland to a fantastical world of bionics and regeneration, where everything becomes possible.

"I am so excited to bring to you my live show and share with you my story. Welcome to my world."

Noel Fitzpatrick will come to Arena Birmingham on November 17, 2018.

Tickets for the Arena Birmingham date are on general sale from 9am 15 December 2017 from www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222 *Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge. Tickets priced at £40.45 / £45.54 / £51.75 (includes admin fees and 90p facility fee) + £2.55 fulfilment fee per order.