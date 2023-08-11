Carlos Corberan is amazed by West Brom show of support

Carlos Corberan's side kick off their home campaign against Swansea tomorrow with 23,000-plus expected at The Hawthorns. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies this week passed 18,000 season ticket sales, the highest figure since the 2008/09 Premier League season, despite a summer transfer window of little movement with the club restrained financially due to no investment from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, who is looking to sell the club.

Sales for tomorrow's visit of Swansea topped 23,000, with home fans hopeful of a first win following back-to-back away defeats. Head coach Corberan said it was impossible to not feel emotion with the figures given the steep “challenge” of the transfer window.

“What is the difficult situation? It is totally different from the fans’ perspective, it’s the first time the owner sees something different in this club for a long time and when you see something different it is a shock, no?” Corberan said. “It is a new situation to face.

“What has been the reaction to the fans in this moment? It’s the first time in the last 15 years we have sold more season tickets, even in the years in the Premier League, more season ticket sales. Now! In this challenging transfer window – than even years in the Premier League!

“If you’re part of the club and you don’t even feel the emotion with this fact and it doesn’t challenge you to give your best? Come on.

“It means a lot. It means every single thing, how much they are supporting and backing the team. With this fact we need to give our best with the limits of our responsibilities, this is everything I can do.”

Corberan was taken by the idea that late Albion legend Jeff Astle’s grandson Joseph will lead Albion out with new club captain Jed Wallace against Swansea tomorrow. Three generations of the family, including widow Laraine, daughters Dawn and Claire and others are invited guests to the boardroom.

Albion’s new home kit for this season included a video unveiling featuring Joseph and his late grandfather. Each shirt sold includes a donation to the official charity partner, the Jeff Astle Foundation.

“You have to respect the fans,” the Spaniard said. “The fans make football possible, not the owners, the fans.

“The fans show the interest in the clubs, for me the fans make clubs big or small and this club is very, very, very big because of the fans we have.

“I can be a coach for another year, or another year, or coaches before or after me, the key is the feeing of the fans.”

Corberan met with members of the Astle family at the club’s training ground on Thursday. The move for the Baggies’ legend’s grandson to walk out with captain Wallace in the home opener came after talks between the club and family.

“Before the game you will watch three generations involve with West Bromwich Albion,” the head coach said. “A legendary striker in the club, his daughter and his grandson. This is West Bromwich, every time in the stadium there are at least three generations, this is what makes it big and alive in any circumstance and is very special here.

“The honours’ board (all managers), there have been many there, hopefully mine is there for a long time, that is my desire. It’s always the same, to keep the fanbase, and now our fanbase are saying they are more ready than ever.”

Corberan, meanwhile, insists he cannot waste energy being frustrated by issues beyond his control in the transfer market.

The Spaniard stressed it is vital he remains in talks with club decision-makers, the football side headed by Ian Pearce and Mark Miles, to push business as far as the club can.

“In the life you have things you can or cannot control – the more energy I spent in things I cannot control the less I can spend in things I can control never can help the club,” Corberan said.

“Can I talk with the club about the needs of the squad? Yes. But in the moment my work is to coach the team that I have, but I cannot invest in the squad, it’s not my responsibility, my responsibility is to work with the players I have and to talk every time with the club about the needs, about how we can make things we need happen.

“But I have my limits, everyone has limits in their responsibilities, they are positive because they tell us we need to give our best. They are necessary in life and football. One doctor can tell me how many minutes a player can or cannot play, but he cannot tell me if it’s a good game for Sarmiento to play, because it’s my tactical decision.

“I will make my best to have the best squad. Because part of my work and challenge is to be honest with the club, but the club has been honest with me too, it’s fair.