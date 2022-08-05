This is how you could win £65 off your shopping at TK Maxx in Birmingham

There will be 65 gift cards hidden in the Birmingham TK Maxx Bullring store to represent the number of medals won by Team GB

Lucky shoppers could win up to £65 off their shopping by getting their hands on one of the vouchers - but they'll have to be quick!

The medal haul also celebrates 10 years since the London 2012 Olympics, as part of TK Maxx's ongoing Summer of Big Wins campaign in key TK Maxx stores across the nation.

TV presenter Rylan kicked off the celebrations in London, and now it’s coming to Birmingham, celebrating the city hosting the Commonwealth Games.

Following this, TK Maxx will bring Super Saturdays to Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast throughout the remaining weekends in August.

TK Maxx have also undertaken some Very Important Sports Facts (VISF), all with a TK twist.