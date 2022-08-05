Notification Settings

This is how you could win £65 off your shopping at TK Maxx in Birmingham

By Eleanor Lawson

TK Maxx is hiding 65 gold medal gift cards in its Birmingham Bullring store tomorrow to represent the number of medals won by Team GB in the Commonwealth Games.

There will be 65 gift cards hidden in the Birmingham TK Maxx Bullring store to represent the number of medals won by Team GB

Lucky shoppers could win up to £65 off their shopping by getting their hands on one of the vouchers - but they'll have to be quick!

The medal haul also celebrates 10 years since the London 2012 Olympics, as part of TK Maxx's ongoing Summer of Big Wins campaign in key TK Maxx stores across the nation.

TV presenter Rylan kicked off the celebrations in London, and now it’s coming to Birmingham, celebrating the city hosting the Commonwealth Games.

Following this, TK Maxx will bring Super Saturdays to Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast throughout the remaining weekends in August.

TK Maxx have also undertaken some Very Important Sports Facts (VISF), all with a TK twist.

  • Mo Farah’s double gold glory in the Men’s 5,000m and 10,000m is the equivalent of over 20,000 pairs of men’s socks laid out end to end

  • The length it took for Bradley Wiggins’ to power to Gold in the Men’s Individual Time Trial is equivalent to that of 73,333 suitcases

  • Greg Rutherford’s winning long jump in 2012 was the same as leaping over 57 pairs of men’s sunglasses lying back-to-back

  • Jessica Ennis-Hill’s javelin throw on her way to glory in the women’s Heptathlon event was 47.49m – or over 194 women’s shoes

  • Tom Daley's 10m spectacular platform dive in 2012 is the equivalent of over 14 men’s polo shirts stacked on top of each other

  • Helen Glover and Heather Stanning rowed for Gold at Eton Dorney – over a distance of more than 13,500 children’s shoes

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

