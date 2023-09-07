Artwork celebrating England fans unveiled outside Louvre before Rugby World Cup

Former England Rugby Captain Dylan Hartley standing next to the painting outside The Louvre Museum in Paris, France

A painting inspired by England Rugby fans titled Wear La Rose has been unveiled outside the Louvre Museum in Paris before the start of the World Cup.

Illustrated in the style of French Romanticism – inspired by the host nation for this year’s tournament – the portrait depicts a crowd of England fans carrying flags and wearing white T-shirts and shorts.

The artwork, which was created in partnership with Canadian artist Vincent McIndoe, was unveiled by former England captain Dylan Hartley outside the city’s famous art museum on Tuesday evening.

It was then escorted to other landmarks around the French capital including the Arc de Triomphe and along the Seine.

With thousands of England rugby fans set to travel to France over the next two months for the tournament which kicks off on Friday, mobile operator O2 launched the campaign to celebrate fans for their “passionate and dedicated support”.

The 3m by 1.5m painting is part of O2’s Wear La Rose campaign, continuing the company’s association with England Rugby which is in its 28th year.

After Wear La Rose was unveiled outside The Louvre, it was escorted to the Arc de Triomphe (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

In the painting, the familiar O2 symbol can be seen on the T-shirts of several figures, including on the front of the T-shirt of a man who is carrying his daughter on his shoulders, holding an England flag.

Dylan Hartley, former England Rugby captain, said: “Excitement is building and it’s great to team up with O2 to launch their Wear La Rose campaign.

“With thousands of England fans travelling to France to watch the team, what better way to honour them by revealing this artwork that celebrates their passionate and dedicated support.”

The artwork celebrates England fans and their support of the squad in the upcoming international tournament (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Simon Groves, director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our Wear La Rose campaign has England Rugby fans at its heart, championing their support and capturing what it really means to be a fan.

“Whether supporting the squad from home or cheering them on in France, we’ve got O2 customers covered with inclusive EU roaming and a range of Priority perks.