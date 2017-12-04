Advertising
This misunderstanding between Crystal Palace fans quickly turned into something hilarious
You’ve got to laugh.
Crystal Palace’s plans to redevelop Selhurst Park were greeted by many fans with glee, but two Palace supporters had an altogether different and unique conversation as a result.
Palace tweeted an impressive video illustrating their plans to upgrade the stadium, with the capacity expected to rise from 26,000 to more than 34,000 as a result.
But when one fan tweeted a complaint about the Arthur Wait Stand, another misunderstood and appeared offended.
Thankfully the misunderstanding was cleared up quickly enough, and the pair got on with laughing at the situation together.
And hey, it looks like everybody got a good chuckle out of the conversation.
Palace are currently four games unbeaten in the Premier League, but sit just one point above bottom – they’ll need the fans to show this sort of togetherness to help them avoid a difficult season.
