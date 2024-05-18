No rest for Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea plan next season’s European assault

Mauricio Pochettino revealed he will have no time for a close-season getaway as he plots a return to European football with Chelsea, but hinted he will make an exception should co-owner Todd Boehly offer to whisk him away.

A point against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in Sunday’s Premier League finale will ensure at least a place in next season’s Conference League for the Blues, though should results go their way they could yet reach the Europa League.

A happy ending to the 52-year-old’s first season in charge looked unlikely when the team were thrashed 5-0 by Arsenal on April 23, but a run of one draw and fours wins since have catapulted Chelsea into the European equation.

A draw against the Cherries would mean the team will qualify for the Europa League as long as Manchester City prevent rivals United – who are set to finish outside of the European places – from lifting the FA Cup on May 25.

Whatever the outcome, Pochettino said a holiday is not on his agenda.

“There are too many things I need to deal with,” he said. “We have the Soccer Aid game, I have different things to deal with so I didn’t plan (a holiday).

“I need to go to Argentina to see my parents after five years, I need to go and see my son near Barcelona in Tarragona. Too many aspects I’m going to be busy. No real holidays.”

Mauricio Pochettino has guided Chelsea to four consecutive Premier League wins (John Walton/PA)

Last week, Boehly spoke of the importance of patience in football strategy, seemingly boosting Pochettino’s chances of surviving in his job beyond the end of the current campaign.

Asked about the time he spent holidaying in his native Argentina with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy during his five-and-a-half year stay at Spurs, he said: “It was one of the best places in the world.

“An amazing week I spent with people all together. If (Chelsea’s current owners) want to invite us, we have the bags ready.”

Pochettino enjoyed a famously warm relationship with his ex-boss Levy, buoyed by the success the pair had as Spurs challenged for the Premier League title and reached the 2019 Champions League final, losing to Liverpool.

Todd Boehly, centre, said this week he believes patience is necessary in football planning (Adam Davy/PA)

“I want to say thank you to Daniel because this type of experience maybe never happens in your life,” said the Argentinian, who previously hinted he is yet to forge the same bond with his present employers. “To have that experience I was very grateful.

“Not only because he gave us the possibility to be at Tottenham and spend an amazing six years there, the possibility to win the Champions League and Premier League.

“But also because things that are important in a human being and professional side. But we’ll come if (Boehly and co) want to invite us.”