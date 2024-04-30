Great Britain drawn against Germany in round one of Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Great Britain will take on Germany in the opening round of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Seville in November.

Emma Raducanu starred as Britain defeated France away on clay earlier this month for arguably their best result in the competition formerly known as Fed Cup since the 1980s.

That earned Anne Keothavong’s side a place in the 12-team finals event, which has this year been revamped as a straight knock-out, taking place from November 12-20.

Tuesday’s draw saw Britain paired with Germany, who were 3-1 winners over Brazil in the play-offs, with the victors to take on defending champions Canada in the quarter-finals.

Unlike Britain, who boast Katie Boulter at 28 in the rankings, Germany do not currently have a top-50 player, with veteran Tatjana Maria their number one at 67.

Keothavong’s side reached the semi-finals two years ago despite losing in the qualifiers to the Czech Republic after being awarded a wild card spot when Glasgow stepped in to host the finals.

Should Britain make it into the last four again, they could find themselves up against the might of the United States, while Iga Swiatek’s Poland and Naomi Osaka’s Japan are on the other side of the draw.