Martin Odegaard says Arsenal do not fear Harry Kane ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Martin Odegaard insists Arsenal do not fear in-form Harry Kane ahead of his hotly-anticipated north London return with Bayern Munich.

England captain Kane will almost certainly get a hostile reception at the Emirates Stadium during Tuesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg given his long association with fierce rivals Tottenham.

The 30-year-old has hit 38 goals in all competitions since swapping Spurs for Bavaria last summer and poses a serious threat to the Gunners’ aspirations of progressing in Europe.

Harry Kane scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

“(He’s) a good player, of course, and I have played against him a few times and we know the quality he has in the box and he is also good in the link up,” said Arsenal skipper Odegaard.

“We are facing a good team on Tuesday.

“I think we should respect him but I don’t think we should fear anyone and we should focus on ourselves and the quality we have in our team. And that is all.”

Kane is Tottenham’s all-time record scorer, having hit 280 goals in 435 appearances, including 14 in 19 outings against Arsenal.

Despite continuing his fine individual form in Germany, Bayern’s quest to become Bundesliga champions for a 12th successive season is effectively over.

Thomas Tuchel’s men surrendered a two-goal lead to suffer a shock 3-2 defeat at Heidenheim on Saturday and sit 16 points adrift of leaders Bayer Leverkusen with just six fixtures remaining.

“They have had some strange results in the league but if you look at the team, you can see the quality they have, and we know that, we know they are a really strong side,” said Odegaard.

“Really good individual players as well. It will be a tough battle. But we are ready.

“Every game we play there are some good challenges and we play in the best league in the world.

“They are a good team and a lot of good attacking players and it will be a big night.”

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is preparing to begin a two-legged battle with Bayern Munich (Nick Potts/PA)

While Bayern have endured a disappointing domestic campaign, Arsenal are in a three-way tussle for the Premier League title with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Odegaard believes summer signings David Raya, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have helped the Gunners kick on after last season’s quest for glory faded away in the final weeks of the season.

“All the players who came in this season have been brilliant and just you see them getting better and better,” said the Norway international following Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Brighton.

“They give us so much.”