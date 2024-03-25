Frazer Clarke out to ‘prove people wrong’ against Fabio Wardley on Easter Sunday

Frazer Clarke is ready to have the last laugh when he takes on Fabio Wardley for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles on Sunday in what will be the biggest night of his professional career.

Olympic bronze medallist Clarke has been forced to bide his time for a shot at domestic rival Wardley after their prospective bout last year collapsed.

Clarke’s own team of 258 Management and promotion company Boxxer made the decision to withdraw the 32-year-old on the day of purse bids, which resulted in their fighter being at the centre of a social media storm.

After Clarke took criticism and ridicule from all directions “on the chin”, he regrouped to get the better of veteran Mariusz Wach on points last summer before he comprehensively dismantled Dave Allen in September to finally set up an eagerly-anticipated clash with Wardley at London’s O2 Arena on Easter Sunday.

“It wasn’t pleasant. Definitely wasn’t pleasant,” Clarke told the PA news agency about the purse bid episode.

“To go through that at that stage of my career, it felt unfair but I am a firm believer in dealing with things as they come to you.

“I just had to get on with it. I did that and didn’t really complain too much. I got a lot of stick from a lot of people but took it on the chin. Got on with things. I had a couple of bad weeks but after that I was fine and we moved on.”

Clarke (8-0, 6KOs) conceded facing 48-fight veteran Wach at York Hall months after he was in line to compete for the British title proved to be the “biggest anti-climax ever”, while even Allen failed to “get the juices flowing” for the Stoke-on-Trent boxer.

However, motivation will be no problem when the 32-year-old steps in with Wardley, 29, after several social media exchanges between the duo who have been on a collision course since the latter beat one of Clarke’s old Olympic programme team-mates.

“I was at the Nathan Gorman fight. I watched that with keen interest and the second he became British champion, I thought one day I will end up fighting him,” Clarke said.

“I would say a rivalry is the right word. I wouldn’t say it’s a grudge because I have got no issue with Fabio.

“We’ve had a bit of back and forth, but that’s just the nature of the beast. It is all part and parcel of the game.

“The rivalry is definitely there. I would say it is a competitive rivalry rather than anything else.”

A subplot to this domestic dust-up is the pair’s upbringing, with Clarke steeped in boxing tradition after he progressed through the British Olympic programme, while Wardley’s first venture into the sport was through white-collar fights.

Nevertheless, Clarke acknowledged he is the underdog against an opponent who has won all 17 of his professional fights, but is ready to lean on his amateur pedigree and silence the critics after a “brutal” fight camp.

He added: “Physically, emotionally, it’s been hard, draining but I feel like I’m coming out the other end.

“As a professional, this is definitely by far the biggest night of my life and everything will go into this.

“I’m motivated, I’m up for it and I’m really enjoying this underdog mentality.

“Having people against me, having people expecting me to get flattened, it will be sweet to prove people wrong.”