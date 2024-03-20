Jack Draper breezes through the first round in Miami

Jack Draper put in an assured performance to beat Taro Daniel and reach the second round of the Miami Open.

The Briton, ranked number 42 in the world, overcame his Japanese opponent 6-3 6-2 in 69 minutes to set up a second-round meeting with 22nd seed Nicolas Jarry.

Looking to bounce back from a disappointing first-round exit in Indian Wells, Draper was by far the superior player against the world number 78 in Florida, hitting 25 winners and had a 97 per cent success rate on his first serve.

A run of nine points out of 10 midway through the first set allowed him to assume control, sealing a decisive break with a searing crosscourt backhand.

He served out the set with a flurry of aces and he was soon knocking on the door in the second, missing break points in the opening game.

Draper made his move at 1-1 with a backhand pass which Daniel left and then saw land on the line.

A second break put him on the verge of victory and he saw it out with an impressive hold, taking match point with a crunching forehand.