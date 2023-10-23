Great Britain unchanged for Davis Cup quarter-final showdown with Serbia

Great Britain's Davis Cup team

Great Britain have named an unchanged line-up for next month’s Davis Cup quarter-final against Serbia in Malaga.

British number one Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Neal Skupski will take on Novak Djokovic’s Serbia when the final eight nations compete for the 2023 Davis Cup from November 21-26.

Captain Leon Smith has kept faith with the same five-man team which secured Britain’s place in the knockout stages in thrilling fashion last month in Manchester.

Smith said: “We are going with the same five-man team as Manchester. The guys did such a great job that week and we will go to Malaga with confidence and belief that we can be successful.

“The quarter-final versus Serbia will of course be a big challenge with a team led by world number one Novak Djokovic, but we have to believe we can win.”

Britain beat both last year’s runners-up Australia and Switzerland 2-1 before clinching a winner-takes-all final group-stage victory against France at a sold-out AO Arena.

Evans and Skupski saved four match points in their decisive doubles match against French pair Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin on their way to a 1-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (6) win.

Cameron Norrie is Britain’s highest ranked player in the ATP rankings at 18 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Smith opted to play his highest-ranked duo, world number 18 Norrie and world number 35 Evans, in the singles against France.

Murray and Draper, ranked 40th and 91st in the ATP rankings, had featured against Switzerland and Australia respectively, while world number four in the doubles rankings Skupski completed the line-up.

Britain last lifted the Davis Cup in 2015 when Murray led them to victory over Belgium in the final.