England’s crunch T20 World Cup match with Namibia reduced to 11 overs after rain

England’s must-win T20 World Cup match against Namibia has been reduced to 11 overs a side after a three-hour rain delay in Antigua.

Heavy downpours had threatened to leave the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium pitch unplayable, robbing the defending champions of a chance to claim the two points they need to have a chance of progressing to the Super 8 stage.

Even if they win a shortened match against the southern Africans they will still need to hope Scotland do not beat Australia in the group decider on St Lucia later on, but they at least have an opportunity to do their part.

Play was due to begin at 4pm local time, or 9pm in England.

England made two changes to their side, Will Jacks making way for all-rounder Sam Curran and Chris Jordan in for Mark Wood in the pace attack. Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and opted to bowl first.