Conor Benn thrilled with win after ‘going through hell’

Conor Benn

Conor Benn hailed his unanimous points victory over Rodolfo Orozco in Florida as the perfect response after “going through hell” outside of the ring.

The 26-year-old returned to the ring for the first time since April 2022 after his provisional doping suspension was lifted.

Benn, who had been out of the ring for 525 days, extended his undefeated run to 22 fights after the judges scored 99-91, 99-91 and 96-94 all in favour of the Englishman.

Benn did not show any signs of early ring rust on his return and dropped the Mexican in the third round before getting other rounds under his belt and a seemingly easy beat down over Orozco.

?️ "I needed the rounds. He's a true Mexican, credit to him. I've been through hell and back. Britain's my home, it's only right I fight back there sooner rather than later!" – @ConorNigel pic.twitter.com/lqyq6TQKvz — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 24, 2023

‘The Destroyer’ was happy to get valuable time in the ring after such a long lay-off and targeted a home fight next time out.

After the fight, he said: “We didn’t want a walk in the park. I needed the rounds after 18 months out.

“He’s a true Mexican, my first Mexican I’ve fought, and we knew he was durable. Credit to him, he’s never been stopped before and he’s one tough man and I hope he progresses.

“They are stronger and take shots more. I don’t think there was ring rust, I was going through the gears after going through hell.