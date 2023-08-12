Charley Hull shares lead with Lilia Vu heading into final day of Women’s Open

Charley Hull will head into the final round of the AIG Women’s Open with a share of the lead

England’s Charley Hull shares the lead with American Lilia Vu going into Sunday’s final round at the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath.

Home favourite Hull, 27, carded a second successive four-under par 68 in the third round on Saturday, which included three straight birdies from the 15th, to sit level with Vu on nine under for the tournament.

Hull had trailed American overnight leader Ally Ewing by five shots at the start of the day before six birdies in total – tarnished by bogeys at the second and 14th – left her level with Vu, who shot a 67.

Now we'd say that was an exciting round!! It's anyone's game as we head into Championship Sunday tomorrow @AIGWomensOpen ? FULL LEADERBOARD ⬇️ https://t.co/DxU0BcC2Dj — LPGA (@LPGA) August 12, 2023

Three-time European Tour winner Hull told the LPGA website: “It was really good. Obviously it was so windy today, but we dug deep.

“I struck the ball pretty well. I was pretty confident and felt good out there, and I’m pretty proud of myself. I can’t wait to get back in the bath and just chill tonight. Another late tee time tomorrow.

“I’ve played the course a few more times and now I just feel excited and comfortable and just really enjoying it. Golf is a game. It’s a sport and you play it because it’s fun, and I just enjoy it.”

Charley Hull plays out of the rough on 18 and went on to par the final hole to tie for the lead at Walton Heath (John Walton/PA)

Vu, who won the first major of the year in April, the Chevron Championship, made seven birdies and two bogeys, and the joint leaders hold a one-shot lead over American Angel Yin (67) and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim (68).

Ewing, who finished the day with a three-over-par 75 after six bogeys and three birdies, slipped to fifth place, two shots behind Hull and Vu.

Sweden’s Linn Grant will start the final day three shots behind the joint leaders after following up Friday’s 69 with a 68, while South Korea’s Jiyai Shin and American Andrea Lee are four behind on five under.

Charley Hull could not contain her smile after this drive! She is firmly in contention as we approach the end of moving day… pic.twitter.com/CXXmgohGRr — AIG Women’s Open (@AIGWomensOpen) August 12, 2023

Hull finished the first nine holes on one under after birdies at the first and eighth sandwiched a birdie on the second.

A bogey at the 14th followed her third birdie of the day at the 11th and left her one shot behind Vu, who also dropped a shot at the 14th.