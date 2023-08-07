Notification Settings

On this day in 2021: Lions suffer agonising defeat to South Africa in decider

Published:

Springboks veteran Morne Steyn repeated his heroics from 12 years earlier to decide the series.

South Africa v British and Irish Lions – Castle Lager Lions Series – Third Test – Cape Town Stadium

The British and Irish Lions suffered heartbreak on this day in 2021 as South Africa won a third Test decider 19-16 in Cape Town.

History cruelly repeated itself as far as the Lions were concerned as 37-year-old Springboks replacement Morne Steyn sealed victory with a late penalty.

Steyn had landed the kick that decided the 2009 series in South Africa’s favour and the veteran fly-half broke Lions hearts again two minutes from time.

The Lions led 10-6 at half-time through hooker Ken Owens’ try and some composed kicking from Finn Russell, who had replaced the injured Dan Biggar in the 11th minute.

Cheslin Kolbe’s converted try put the Springboks ahead before Russell levelled matters with a long-range effort.

Steyn and Russell then exchanged penalties before the South African had the final word in dramatic fashion.

Head coach Warren Gatland paid tribute to his beaten British and Irish Lions after their narrow Test series defeat in South Africa (Steve Haag/PA)

Lions boss Warren Gatland, whose side had won the opening game of a three-match series played in empty stadiums because of Covid-19, said: “The boys gave it 100 per cent and from a coaching point of view, you can’t ask for more than that.

“It was never going to be easy travelling away from home to play the world champions and they were really tight contests.

“We’re disappointed but it could have gone any way.”

