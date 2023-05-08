Football rumours: Manchester City turn attention to Ryan Gravenberch

APTOPIX Germany Soccer Bundesliga

What the papers say

Manchester City will target Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch if they miss out on the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, according to the Daily Mirror. The 20-year-old Dutch international has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Brentford are looking to Liverpool as they look to strengthen next season, reports The Sun. The London club are keen on taking Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 24, from Anfield with Manchester United reportedly targeting Bees keeper David Raya.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen clears the ball during the Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Napoli and Milan (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse/AP)

Victor Osimhen will not be leaving Napoli this summer according to the Daily Mail. The Nigerian striker, 24, has been linked to several leading European clubs but president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the newly crowned Italian champions are not selling.

Another Napoli star could be heading to the Premier League with Manchester United eyeing a move for defender Kim Min-jae. The Daily Mirror, via Corriere dello Sport, says United are winning to meet the £53million release cause for the South Korean, 26, to replace captain Harry Maguire.

Social media round-up

Frenkie de Jong told to reduce salary AGAIN as Barcelona try to free up funds for Messi https://t.co/sGy9YeQrbz — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 7, 2023

Mason Greenwood handed transfer 'lifeline' with former Man Utd teammate playing role in movehttps://t.co/76HoHHSFLF pic.twitter.com/NMtbTWlrXR — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 7, 2023

Players to watch

Sheffield United’s James McAtee celebrates scoring against Cardiff (Richard Sellers/PA)

James McAtee: Manchester City are keen to open contract talks with the midfielder, 20, who played a key role on loan in Sheffield United’s promotion to the Championship.