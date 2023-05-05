Notification Settings

Bull gets loose as Catalans Dragons pre-match parade goes wrong

UK & international sportsPublished:

The bull was one of three on show as Catalans’ owner, head of a local meat processing company, celebrated the quality of beef in the region.

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves – Betfred Super League – The John Smith’s Stadium

Catalans Dragons players scurried for cover after a bull broke loose during a pre-match parade ahead of their Betfred Super League clash with St Helens.

The parade was contrived by Catalans owner Bernard Guasch, head of a local meat processing company, to celebrate the quality of beef in the region.

However, one of the bulls broke free, dragging its handler across the turf before shaking free and gallivanting towards the posts, sending players, who were warming up at the time, scattering into the stands.

The bull, one of three in the parade, was swiftly recovered with no damage done, and the match started as scheduled at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan.

In a statement prior to the incident, the Dragons said that “three prize-winning bulls, as well as two cows from the same Gascon breed, will perform a lap of honour during the warm-up”.

UK & international sports

