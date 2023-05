Bull gets loose as Catalans Dragons pre-match parade goes wrong

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves – Betfred Super League – The John Smith’s Stadium

Catalans Dragons players scurried for cover after a bull broke loose during a pre-match parade ahead of their Betfred Super League clash with St Helens.

The parade was contrived by Catalans owner Bernard Guasch, head of a local meat processing company, to celebrate the quality of beef in the region.

WOW!! The new warm up at @DragonsOfficiel have really been spiced up at home this season!!!#Bullsintown #SkyRL pic.twitter.com/IwYM2xqYT5 — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) May 5, 2023

However, one of the bulls broke free, dragging its handler across the turf before shaking free and gallivanting towards the posts, sending players, who were warming up at the time, scattering into the stands.

The bull, one of three in the parade, was swiftly recovered with no damage done, and the match started as scheduled at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan.