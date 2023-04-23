Tadej Pogacar’s Tour de France in doubt following wrist injury

Tadej Pogacar’s participation in the Tour de France is in doubt after he suffered a wrist injury which will require surgery following a crash during the Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Pogacar was caught up in a collision with Danish rider Mikkel Honore (EF Education-EasyPost) at around the 84.5 kilometre mark and quit Sunday’s race after the fall to be taken to hospital.

Following scans to confirm fractures, it was decided a swift operation was needed.

UAE Team Emirates medical director Dr Adrian Rotunno said in a statement: “Tadej suffered fractures to the left scaphoid and lunate bones.

“The scaphoid will require surgery which he will undergo this afternoon with a specialist hand surgeon here in Genk.”

Pogacar won the Tour de France in both 2020 and 2021, but now faces a race against time to make the start line on July 1.