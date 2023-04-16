Jessica Gadirova retains European floor title to complete golden treble

Jessica Gadirova

Jessica Gadirova secured a hat-trick of golds at the European Gymnastics Championships after taking top spot in the women’s floor final on Sunday.

Gadirova, 18, saw off team-mate Alice Kinsella as Great Britain completed a superb one-two finish on the final day of the championships in Turkey.

Gadirova took her third straight European title on the floor with a total of 14.000 points, while Kinsella, 22, scored 13.666.

Jessica Gadirova – wow ? ??? pic.twitter.com/hj4onodSV7 — British Gymnastics (@BritGymnastics) April 16, 2023

“The experience has been amazing and I cannot believe what is happening,” said Gadirova, who also claimed gold in both the women’s all-round and team competitions.

“It has been such an amazing championships and I couldn’t have asked for anything more. That is the reason I am a gymnast because I love to perform on the floor. I gave it everything today.”

Kinsella said: “It feels amazing. I went into the final not expecting much but just to enjoy it. I did that but to come away with a medal is so surreal. I am just speechless to be honest.”

European floor SILVER for Alice Kinsella ?Sensational performance by Alice, massive congratulations ?? pic.twitter.com/oOOIlgr84M — British Gymnastics (@BritGymnastics) April 16, 2023

In the men’s vault, defending champion Jake Jarman settled for silver after he was narrowly beaten by Armenia’s Artur Davtyan.