George Williams signs new deal with Super League leaders Warrington

England v Samoa â Rugby League World Cup â Semi-Final â Emirates Stadium

Super League leaders Warrington will head into Friday night’s top-of-the-table clash against Wigan buoyed by the news that stand-out half-back George Williams has signed a contract extension with the club.

Williams, arguably the star performer in England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals last year, has been one of the main instigators of the Wolves’ blistering start to the new campaign, in which they have reeled off eight straight wins.

The 28-year-old Williams, who had been attracting interest from clubs in Australia’s NRL, has signed an extension which will keep him at the Halliwell Jones Stadium until November 2026.

Williams said: “I’m really happy to nail my future down. We’ve got a great group here and I’m excited for what’s to come.

“How we’ve started the year has been unbelievable and there’s a lot more behind that – the environment and culture we’ve all created. It’s enjoyable to come to work everyday, everyone’s got a smile on their face and I’m happy that I’m staying.

“As a half-back you’re probably hitting your prime years at my age or maybe even a bit older when your experience and understanding of the game is better. Hopefully my best years are ahead of me, we can keep winning and doing my bit for the team.”

George Williams (right) has helped lift Warrington to the Super League summit (Danny Lawson/PA)

Australian prop Paul Vaughan, who has been another key reason for Warrington’s dramatic shift in fortunes after last season’s relegation struggle, has also signed a contract extension until 2025.