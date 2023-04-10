Michael Smith beats Nathan Aspinall to win German Darts Grand Prix

Michael Smith won the German Darts Grand Prix for his sixth European Tour title

World champion Michael Smith claimed a sixth European Tour title after winning the German Darts Grand Prix in Munich.

Smith got his hands on the trophy after beating Nathan Aspinall 8-5 in the final to end a dramatic couple of days and claim his first ranking title since winning at the Alexandra Palace in January.

He survived three match darts against Adam Warner on Sunday before beating in-form Gerwyn Price in the last 16 in his first match on Monday.

SMITH WINS IN MUNICH ? What an incredible final and what a performance from Smith as he beats Nathan Aspinall 8-5 to win the 2023 Interwetten German Darts Grand Prix! His first ranking title since becoming World Champion and world number one! #ET4 pic.twitter.com/00m1wPf7PJ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 10, 2023

Smith was then able to get past Keane Barry in the quarter-final before beating Damon Heta in a deciding leg in the semi-final.

The final against Aspinall looked like being a much more straightforward affair as he led 5-2 and was in total command.

But Aspinall, who is known for his ability to claw back big deficits, did it again as he won three of the next four legs to pull it back to 6-5.

However, Smith composed himself and rattled off the final two legs to enter the European Tour winners’ circle for the first time since winning in Holland last May, ending with an average of 102.88 and eight 180s.

RELENTLESS FROM SMITH! ? Whenever Aspinall gets close, Smith piles in a pressure-building 180! This time, a maximum sets up D8, which he fires at the first time of asking! He's 5/6 on the doubles so far! ? https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 pic.twitter.com/DudaOv3iuX — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 10, 2023

It was Aspinall’s first European Tour final in 42 attempts, but he was ultimately unable to break his duck.

Smith knew he has to ride his luck.

He said in his on-stage interview: “It was just how I felt, I am not playing well but I managed to win. I had to find my game from somewhere, luckily enough that first leg changed the whole match, he missed six double darts and I stepped in.