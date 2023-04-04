On this day in 2012: Great Britain win world team pursuit gold with record time

Great Britain’s Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Peter Kennaugh and Geraint Thomas won world gold in the team pursuit in Melbourne

Great Britain’s Ed Clancy, Pete Kennaugh, Steven Burke and Geraint Thomas broke the world record to win team pursuit gold at the Track Cycling World Championships in Melbourne on this day in 2012.

The quartet, in which Burke had replaced qualification rider Andy Tennant, unexpectedly bettered the previous world record of three minutes 53.314secs set by Britain in winning Olympic gold at Beijing 2008 when they came home in 3mins 53.295secs to see off the challenge of hosts Australia.

The Australian team of Glenn O’Shea, Jack Bobridge, Rohan Dennis and Michael Hepburn crossed the line at the Hisense Arena in 3mins 53.401secs, just outside the old world record.

Great Britain’s Ed Clancy was part of the team which won world and Olympic gold in 2012 (Tim Ireland/PA)

It was Britain’s first world title in the event since Manchester in 2008 and ended recent Australian dominance.

The lead changed hands several times during a tooth and nail four-kilometre battle which proved tough to watch for British coach Dan Hunt.

He said afterwards: “I’d rather have had my teeth pulled out than have watched that.”

Clancy, like Thomas a world and Olympic champion in 2008, admitted he and his team-mates had had to push themselves to their limits to triumph.

Great Britain’s Ed Clancy (left), Geraint Thomas (right), Steven Burke (second left) and Peter Kennaugh celebrate with their gold medals after the men’s team pursuit final at the London Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “It’s the best one ever. I don’t think we’ve ever had to fight as hard as that for a win. It was pretty epic.”

The victory set up Team GB perfectly for that summer’s London Olympics firm in the knowledge that the 2004 and 2008 world champions had gone on to win Games gold later in the same year.