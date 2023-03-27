Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on radar of Premier League rivals

UK & international sportsPublished:

Evan Ferguson poised to snub Old Trafford interest to stay at Brighton

Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne (left) and Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne (left) and Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

What the papers say

Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton are all keeping an eye on England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to The Daily Mail. The 29-year-old’s contract at Liverpool expires in the summer.

Republic of Ireland’s Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring against Latvia (Brian Lawless/PA)
Republic of Ireland’s Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring against Latvia (Brian Lawless/PA)

Manchester United’s interest in teenage Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is on course for disappointment, according to The Sun. The 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international believes he is likely to progress by staying on the south coast.

The Daily Star says Leeds United are keen on bringing Kalvin Phillips, 27, back to Elland Road. The England midfielder has had limited chances since moving to Manchester City in the summer.

Norway striker Erling Haaland, 22, will be offered a new deal worth £500,000 a week to stay at Manchester City. The Sun says the move is aimed at staving off interest from Real Madrid.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Napoli's Victor Osimhen (MIke Egerton/PA)
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen (MIke Egerton/PA)

Victor Osimhen: Napoli’s Nigerian striker, 24, is attracting plenty of attention with Chelsea believed to be willing to pay £100million.

Viktor Gyokeres: West Ham, Brentford, Crystal Palance, Leeds, Leicester and Everton are all monitoring Coventry’s 24-year-old Sweden striker, who is valued at around £20million.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News