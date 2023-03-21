Notification Settings

England captain Sarah Hunter to retire after Six Nations opener against Scotland

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The 37-year-old is the most capped women’s rugby player in the world.

England captain Sarah Hunter will retire after the Women’s Six Nations opener against Scotland this weekend.

Hunter, who has won a women’s world-record 140 caps for her country, has decided to call time on her rugby career after Saturday’s clash in her home city of Newcastle.

The 37-year-old back-row forward has helped England win 10 Six Nations titles and the 2014 World Cup. She was also named named World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in 2016.

She told BBC Sport: “Everything has to come to an end at some point.

“The RFU kindly put a Red Roses game finally at Newcastle, which is my home city where I grew up. I just couldn’t not give it a go to play in the game.

“I started playing rugby in Newcastle, finishing there feels like I’ve come full circle.”

Hunter, who was also a World Cup runner-up in 2010, 2017 and 2021, added: “When the dust settles and you can reflect on everything, I don’t think I could have asked for more in the career that I’ve had.

“For that I’ll be forever grateful.”

