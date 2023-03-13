Notification Settings

Newcastle celebrations and a Christchurch thriller – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

A former Tottenham player was celebrating a big birthday.

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 13.

Football

Newcastle were celebrating their return to winning ways.

There was bad news for Juventus and Paul Pogba.

Happy birthdays.

Bayern Munich and Los Angeles FC are teaming up.

Cricket

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in dramatic fashion.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed another ride.

Golf

Tommy Fleetwood’s Sunday at The Players didn’t go quite to plan.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

