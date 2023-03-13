Newcastle celebrations and a Christchurch thriller – Monday’s sporting social

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – St. James’ Park

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 13.

Football

Newcastle were celebrating their return to winning ways.

A very good morning! ? pic.twitter.com/SB5U5EciHI — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 13, 2023

We've missed these! ? HOWAY THE LADS! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8wYmrsROJa — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 12, 2023

There was bad news for Juventus and Paul Pogba.

Medical Update | Pogba and Bonucci ⤵️ — JuventusFC ???? (@juventusfcen) March 13, 2023

Happy birthdays.

Happy 50th Birthday, Edgar Davids ? pic.twitter.com/ZSZU6tP7tw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 13, 2023

Bayern Munich and Los Angeles FC are teaming up.

FC Bayern and @LAFC have announced a new joint venture to assist with the development of young talent ⤵️ — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) March 13, 2023

Cricket

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in dramatic fashion.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed another ride.

Golf