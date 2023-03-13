Ireland centre Garry Ringrose ruled out of Six Nations finale with England

Garry Ringrose is out of Ireland's Guinness Six Nations clash with England after leaving the pitch in Scotland on a stretcher

Centre Garry Ringrose is out of Ireland’s Grand Slam clash with England after being carried off the field during Sunday’s 22-7 victory over Scotland.

Ringrose, who won his 50th cap at BT Murrayfield, left the field on a stretcher wearing on oxygen mask after suffering a head injury.

The Irish Rugby Football Union confirmed on Monday that he has returned to Dublin, but will miss Saturday’s game at the Aviva Stadium.

ℹ️ The latest from Ireland camp as the squad begin preparations for Saturday's Six Nations finale against England.#TeamOfUs | #GuinnessSixNations — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 13, 2023

A statement on the IRFU’s official website said: “Garry Ringrose is doing well today and has returned to Dublin. He will take no further part in this year’s Championship.”

Victory in Scotland, which left the world number one-ranked team four points clear of France at the top of the table, came at a cost with second-row Iain Henderson, hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher and back-row Caelan Doris also injured.

Henderson was due to undergo surgery on a fractured forearm on Monday with the uncapped Ross Molony of Leinster called up to provide cover, while Ulster’s Tom Stewart has also been drafted into the squad as the shoulder problems sustained by Sheehan and Kelleher are managed within the camp.

Doris too will work with Ireland’s medics as he attempts to shake off a hip injury.

Ireland’s Iain Henderson was due to undergo surgery on a fractured forearm on Monday (Steve Parsons/PA)

The statement continued: “Iain Henderson is due to undergo surgery today on a fractured forearm sustained in the first half of yesterday’s game. The uncapped Ross Molony is added to the squad to provide additional second row cover.

“Both Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher sustained shoulder injuries against Scotland and both will be managed in camp this week. Ulster’s Tom Stewart has been brought in as cover.

“Caelan Doris’ hip complaint will also be managed in camp this week.”