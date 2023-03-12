On this day in 2018: Southampton sack manager Mauricio Pellegrino

Mauricio Pellegrino

Southampton sacked manager Mauricio Pellegrino on this day in 2018.

Saints’ 3-0 defeat to Newcastle signalled the end of the road for Pellegrino, a result which left them just one place and one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

The then 46-year-old was appointed as manager in June 2017 as successor to Claude Puel but the Saints hierarchy called time on Pellegrino’s tenure with seven games remaining, with their Premier League status in doubt.

A run of one win in 17 led to the Argentinian’s departure (Adam Davy/PA)

A run of just one win in their last 17 league matches – against rock-bottom West Brom – led to the Argentinian’s departure and their latest heavy defeat at St James’ Park proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

Pressure was mounting on Pellegrino as the season progressed, with fans frustrated by his perceived defensive tactics and some accusing the players of not trying under him.

Upon Pellegrino’s departure, a Southampton statement read: “We would like to place on record our thanks to Mauricio, Carlos (Compagnucci) and Xavier (Tamarit) for their efforts during their time with Southampton, and wish them well for the future.

Southampton only managed to beat West Brom in Pellegrino’s last 17 matches (Adam Davy/PA)

“The club will look to appoint a new management team as soon as possible, with the search for a replacement already under way.”

Mark Hughes was then appointed as the manager of Southampton until the end of the season.