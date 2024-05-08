Football rumours: Thomas Tuchel next in line if Man Utd sack Erik ten Hag

What the papers say

Departing Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is next in line if Manchester United decide to sack Erik ten Hag at the end of the season, according to the Telegraph.

The newspaper also reports that ten Hag will not be fired before the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

West Ham have joined Liverpool in the hunt for 19-year-old Brazilian Wesley Gassova from Corinthians, the Standard reports. The winger is worth around £26million but Atletico Madrid and Real Betis are also interested in Gassova, who has scored four goals for the Brazilian club this season.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to make a return to Manchester United but the club is not interested in its former manager, the Manchester Evening News reports. Meanwhile i news has Ruben Amorim and Graham Potter in contention to be the next United boss if ten Hag is let go.

Players to watch

Roma’s Tammy Abraham (Adam Davy/PA)

Tammy Abraham: The 26-year-old Roma forward is reportedly open to a move back to the Premier League and West Ham are one of several clubs keeping tabs on the former Chelsea striker, according to HITC.

Denzel Dumfries: Manchester United are interested in the Dutch defender after the 28-year-old’s talks with Inter Milan halted, talkSPORT reports.